Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly called time on their relationship. The 25-year-old make-up mogul recently split from Scott, 31, and she’s now “focused on her kids and her business”.

A source shared: “She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family. They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.” Jenner has Stormi, 4, and an 11-month-old son with the rap star. But the brunette beauty is said to be in a very different place to Scott at the moment. The insider told “People”: “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

Earlier this month, another source claimed that Jenner and Scott decided to call time on their relationship after they spent Christmas apart. The insider said: “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.” Jenner and Scott previously split in 2019, but they rekindled their romance amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high-profile pair welcomed their second child together in 2022, and a source claimed that they had “mastered being together”. Both were “successfully co-parenting” last year, according to the insider, who also revealed that they were very happy in their relationship.

The source said: “Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well. “They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It’s really working for them and they are just living life. They’re doing fantastic as parents of two.”