LOOK: Elton Jantjies reportedly has a new bae - and the bossbae is an entrepreneur, rapper and model

Talk about going Instagram official! Nothing says “we’re dating” quite like a loved-up photo of two people who obviously enjoy being in each other’s company.

Elton Jantjies’s Rugby World Cup aspirations may be put on ice for the moment, but his love life appears to be flourishing. And the lady in question is TV personality Ashleigh Ogle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashleigh Ogle (@ashleighogle) Taking to her Instagram account, Ogle shared a series of images of her and Jantjies acting goofy. Looking relaxed and happy, she captioned the post, “When time stands still, everything around you seems to stop. Rollin with my G.”

According to The South African, the beauty influencer is also an OnlyFans model, who previously dated rapper Flvme and shares a baby with Lebo M’s former stepson Mthunzi ‘Shogun’ Ngani. The Durban-born beauty entrepreneur is Chief Executive Officer and founder at Trilogy Entertainment MGMT. The budding romance could be just what the Springbok flyhalf needs.

After a turbulent 2022, involving a cheating scandal with team dietician Zeenat Simjee, and his estranged wife Iva Ristic announcing their separation, things are looking up for Jantjies. And Ogle’s social media followers appeared to be in agreement while commenting on her post. “I'm so here for this 👌👌 you guys look so cute,” responded a fan.