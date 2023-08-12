What has been refreshing about the Springboks in their build-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been their willingness to embrace change. Long admired and criticised alike for their ability to dominate the collisions and set-pieces, as well as employ an almost inch-perfect kicking game, Jacques Nienaber’s charges started to introduce subtle varieties in their play since last year’s end-of-year tour.

While the Bok template of aggressive forward play and suffocating defence is non-negotiable, they’ve added some gold-dust to their attack in particular, where they are actively seeking to bring in the likes of Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse into the game. In the past, such speedsters would have been reduced to chasing box-kicks from Faf de Klerk, and thankfully, that is not the case anymore. It was also exciting to see De Klerk, Kolbe and others have a shot at goal-kicking on last November’s tour.

And while Handré Pollard’s injury has forced Nienaber’s hand to utilise Manie Libbok as the first-choice flyhalf, it is nevertheless exciting to see the Stormers man executing his bag of tricks to light up the Bok attack.

But following the World Cup squad announcement this week, Nienaber and Co may have gone just a step too far in the daring stakes by picking Libbok as the lone specialist flyhalf, with Damian Willemse the official back-up No 10. Yes, there is a chance that Pollard will overcome his calf injury and get to France later in the tournament, but that eventuality depends on someone currently in the squad getting hurt. Willemse has blown hot and cold as a flyhalf, with his best position being inside centre, while he has also done well at fullback for the Boks. However, his goal-kicking is also not up to scratch.

So, that begs the question: Where’s Elton Jantjies? The much-maligned former Lions star found himself in French second division rugby late last year after his off-field issues, and seemingly made good progress as he was included in a Bok training squad this year. Nienaber stated at the time that Jantjies is “fourth-in-line” in the flyhalf pecking order behind Pollard, Libbok and Willemse. So, with Pollard out of the mix at the moment, it would have been a wise move to call on Jantjies at the World Cup.

The 33-year-old is an experienced campaigner with 46 Test caps to his name, has recently played in France and knows the Bok systems inside-out. Nienaber has said that De Klerk is the next flyhalf option after Willemse at the World Cup – which allowed Grant Williams to be included as a fourth scrumhalf – and that Kolbe has also played there in France.