Elton Jantjies’s wife Iva Ristic and kids narrowly escape devastating earthquake in Turkey

A week ago Elton Jantjies’s wife, Iva Ristic, took to Instagram to post happy snaps of herself and her children having a fun day out and about in Alanya, a city in Turkey. This was just a few days before the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in which more than 4 300 people died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVA RISTIĆ (@ivarisstic) The Springbok player’s wife and their three children, who are based in Turkey, narrowly escaped the earthquake since jetting off a few days before to France where her husband plays for a local club.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ristic shared a picture of the destruction left by the earthquake that struck both Turkey and Syria. Along with the picture she posted a heartbreak emoji. According to CNN, rescuers are still working on pulling survivors from beneath the rubble after the earthquake ripped through the countries which has left destruction and debris on each side of the border.

One of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century shook residents from their beds at around 4am on Monday, sending tremors as far away as Lebanon and Israel. In Turkey, at least 2 921 people were killed and more than 15 800 others injured, according to Turkey’s head of disaster services, Yunus Sezer. Jantjies and Ristic are currently co-parenting after she revealed that she is pursuing a divorce.

