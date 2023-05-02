Minnie Dlamini rubbishes Yanga Chief dating rumours

Local media personality and actress Minnie Dlamini is over her divorce, and is reportedly back on the dating scene. No one envisioned Minnie Dlamini would break up with her husband, Quinton Jones.

She confessed that she never imagined the dreaded day would come. In 2022, the media personality announced that she was separating from her husband and did not disclose the reason for the divorce. Last year, controversial vlogger Musa Khawula revealed unconfirmed reports that Jones filed for divorce because Dlamini allegedly cheated.

However, the mom of one is done licking and nursing her wounds, and she is living her best life. “ZiMoja” said Jones is alleged to be dating the late hip-hop giant AKA’s close friend Yanga Chief.

Yanga Chief. Picture: Supplied The publication spoke to people close to the media personality who said she has been hanging out a lot with the “Utatakho” hitmaker. An insider claimed that the duo was seen getting cosy at AKA’s listening session in Bryanston before his tragic demise.

The two were also together in March at the premiere of “The Honeymoon”, which Dlamini features in. ZiMoja reached out to Dlamini to confirm if she is dating Chief. She refuted the rumours. The publication also called Chief, but he did not respond.