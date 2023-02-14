No Valentine? Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your besties

No Valentine’s date and you don’t want to be on your own, why not set up a date night with your girlfriends?
What better way to celebrate love than with those who know and love you?
And who knows us better than our besties?
Jewellery designer Kristin Weixelbaumer from Black Betty says that even though you may have the best partner in the whole world, that doesn't mean you don't need a best friend.
“Everyone values friendships that provide them with laughter, loyalty, and pure, unfiltered affection. Do something special to honour your relationship with the person who provides you with these qualities every day.”
Here’s how you and your girlfriends can celebrate Valentine’s day.
Spa Day
Make a day at the spa with your best girlfriends. You and your pals should visit a local spa, make reservations for a day of spa treatments, and spend the day unwinding and having a good time together.
Secret Cupid
Know what a Secret Santa is? Yes, it's the same concept as Secret Cupid. You and your friends could arrange a gift exchange. Each Secret Cupid sends a gift to the home or office of her best friend on the day.
Bake off
Friends for life stick by one another whether they're dating someone special or not. You and your girlfriends should hold a baking competition to determine who among you is the most inventive in the kitchen.
Game night
If your girlfriends love a friendly competition and a night in, board game night may be the best idea for them. Have the ladies over for a cosy evening in competing to win board games, eating fun snacks and sipping on Valentine-themed drinks.