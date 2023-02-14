No Valentine? Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your besties

No Valentine’s date and you don’t want to be on your own, why not set up a date night with your girlfriends? What better way to celebrate love than with those who know and love you?

Story continues below Advertisement

And who knows us better than our besties? Jewellery designer Kristin Weixelbaumer from Black Betty says that even though you may have the best partner in the whole world, that doesn't mean you don't need a best friend. “Everyone values friendships that provide them with laughter, loyalty, and pure, unfiltered affection. Do something special to honour your relationship with the person who provides you with these qualities every day.”

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your besties. Picture: Unsplash/Joel Muniz Here’s how you and your girlfriends can celebrate Valentine’s day. Spa Day Make a day at the spa with your best girlfriends. You and your pals should visit a local spa, make reservations for a day of spa treatments, and spend the day unwinding and having a good time together.

Story continues below Advertisement

Secret Cupid Know what a Secret Santa is? Yes, it's the same concept as Secret Cupid. You and your friends could arrange a gift exchange. Each Secret Cupid sends a gift to the home or office of her best friend on the day. Bake off

Story continues below Advertisement