Pregnant Mpho Wa Badimo confirms she and Themba Mabaso are no longer together

Going through a break-up can be devastating, it must be worse when you’re with child. Former Big Brother Mzansi S3 winner Mpho Wa Badimo and her reality star boyfriend Themba Broly Mabaso have broken up.

After months of speculations that the pair are no longer together, Mpho Wa Badimo, real name Dimpho Mvundla, finally set the record straight and revealed that she is a single woman. Mvundla posted a video on her YouTube channel, letting her followers know that she’s moving out of the flat (that she once shared with Mabaso) to stay closer to her home. “I’m at my apartment, and I just had a few people that were here to view the apartment because I’m moving out. I’m moving out because I’m pregnant and the steps are just hell. And second, I’m single again so this place has just become a keeper of memories I want to leave behind.”

"I'm single again", says MPHOWABADIMO #CapCut She also said the reason she was moving closer to the East Rand was that there were some complications with her pregnancy, hence she needed to be closer to her family in case anything happened. Mvundla and Mabaso started dating in 2022, shortly after leaving the Big Brother house. Mvundla won the R2 million, while Mabaso was the second runner-up. The former couple is expecting their first child together.

Mabaso has two children from his former relationship with Nqobile Khuzwayo. Mvundla also has one son from her previous relationship. While some of their fans wish they could mend their relationship, most of Mvundla’s fans are happy she left the relationship because they think that Mabaso was after her money.