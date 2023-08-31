Tweeps have no chill as they make fun of Tol Ass Mo and his new ‘white’ girlfriend

Local comedian Tol Ass Mo made some shocking revelations last month when he sat down with DJ Fresh on his YouTube podcast show ‘WAW What A Week.’ Firstly, the actor, real name Mongezi Mahlangu, revealed he and his wife of 11 years, Mome Mahlangu, were in the process of getting divorced.

“We’re separated and we’re in the process of filing for divorce. I mean, people grow. We grew apart. We went through so many different struggles in our relationship,” he told Fresh. Which led to his second bombshell. Mo admitted that he was the one to end the marriage, adding that he was “traumatised by black women”.

“I’m so traumatised to the point where I don’t want to have a black woman,” he added. “If God grants me a second love, it’s gonna be a Caucasian woman.” And yet just weeks after saying those words, pictures of Mo with his new unnamed bae emerged on Twitter. Along with the post, The Instigator wrote: “Tall Ass Mo said he will never date black women again [a] few months ago. “This is Tall Ass Mo today.”

Tall Ass Mo said he will never date black women again few months ago.



This is Tall Ass Mo today pic.twitter.com/8F1oiD97NT — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) August 29, 2023 The images drew widespread comments from tweeps, and you can see why.

An online user suggested, “Maybe this woman identifies as white,” prompting many to jokingly agree with them. That’s a Good one! pic.twitter.com/5YEW6lFvrw — happy_phi (@happy_phi_) August 30, 2023

Another said, “Actions will forever speak louder than words,” while @Kideo_Mah said, “He must go back to Fresh and clarify matters.” He must go back to Fresh and clarify matters. — Kabelo_Moss. (@Kideo_Mah) August 30, 2023