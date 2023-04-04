A few weeks ago, the Kolisis invited Lenovo into their new Durban home. In the same vein as “73 questions with Vogue”, the couple did a Q&A session with the laptop brand for their Lenova MEA YouTube channel.

As a sneak peak for the full interview, Springbok captain Siya shared a clip with fans on his IG (Instagram) page. And in true comedic style, he made a funny admission when it comes to saying a certain Hollywood star’s name. “Why did no one tell me it’s Jason Momoa and not ‘Jason Mimosa’?😂 I’ve been calling him this for the longest time,” he wrote alongside the post.

The video also gave us a peak inside their new Durban home as Siya invited the Lenova team into their living room where Rachel was relaxing on the couch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) When asked if this is what an average day in the Kolisi household looks like, Siya said, “Yeah, pretty much – me chilling and Rachel working.”

“That, and normally we have a number of kids running around which is chaotic at times, but yes, he hit the nail on the head there,” Rachel said referring to their two children and Siya’s younger brother and sister. It was refreshing to see the couple in their home environment and eager to answer questions. Here’s what we learnt about Siya and Rachel Kolisi after their “30 questions” with the Kolisis’ interview.

Their nicknames for each other is “babe,” and they love going to the bush as a family as a way of unwinding. According to Rachel, Siya’s go-to karaoke song is Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies”, to which Siya shook his head and said, “No,” and then proceeded to give us a taste of his vocal capabilities, or lack thereof. When asked what’s the most romantic thing Siya has done for her, Rachel said: “I wouldn’t say there is one specific thing, but something he does every day is, which is amazing, is that he phones me every day during the day, just saying that he loves me, and he misses me and he’s thinking about me.”

Always ready with his comebacks, Siya looked at the camera and added, “Men, are you hearing this?” But our favourite part of the interview was Siya’s pronunciation of “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa’s name. Answering a question on his wife’s behalf on which famous person she would have dinner with, Siya jumped right in: “Jason Mimosa.” Confident about his choice, he repeated “Jason Mimosa” again with a deadpan look on his face.