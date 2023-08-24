WATCH: Millionaire banker accuses fiancée of cheating and stealing R14 million from him during engagement speech

As far as mic drop moments goes, this one will probably be etched into internet history in the top 10. Italian millionaire Massimo Segre, 64, humiliated his fiancée Cristina Seymandi in the worst possible way when he outed her alleged infidelity at their star-studded engagement party at his palatial villa in Italy.

With the mic in his hand, Segre announced before their 150 guests that Seymandi had been unfaithful to him in more ways than one. In a video that was recorded by a party guest, the banker said, “I want to give Cristina the freedom to love. “Specifically, to love another person; a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me,” The New York Post reported.

He then went on to explain that before embarking on an affair with her current lover, Seymandi had been with an “industrialist acquaintance.” During the entire speech, the 47-year-old businesswoman stood with a straight face, obviously caught off guard.

“Don’t think it pleases me to look like a cuckold in front of all of you,” added a heartbroken Segre. Adding salt to her wounds, he further accused her of stealing $760,000 (about R14 million) from one of his accounts.

According to the Daily Mail, following the video going viral, Seymandi said she had received death threats. In a letter to a local TV show, she wrote that Segre had committed an act of “psychological violence” and had “meticulously planned his revenge”. In the aftermath of the event, Seymandi added that she will be taking legal action for “reputational damage” against her former fiancé.

“She has suffered very serious attacks on social media and threats from Italian citizens. It has been traumatic," her legal adviser told The Times.