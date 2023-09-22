Independent Online
WATCH: Proposal at RocoMamas goes viral after guy hides engagement ring in ice cream

Published 3h ago

How your person proposes to you is a big deal.

While there are many people who go over the top and spend a fortune for a simple “Yes I will” response, others prefer to keep it simple.

This guy, however, found a middle ground and made his proposal a special and certainly a memorable one by doing so in a restaurant.

We often see this in the movies where a guy would place an engagement ring in a glass of champagne to surprise his lady.

This man got creative and hid the ring in a bowl of ice-cream.

And the TikTok video of him proposing to his girlfriend at a popular chain restaurant, RocoMamas, has already gone viral.

The TikToker, @lebohangnkhasi, took to the app to share the special moment when her man went down on one knee in the crowded restaurant to propose to her.

She posted a number of videos. One of the posts shows still images of how it all happened.

In one of the images you can clearly see the ring in small bowl of ice-cream and the surprised woman beaming with joy.

Kwa mnandi kwa love bakwethu🥰

In another post, she shared the moment where one can see the people in the restaurant celebrating along with the happy couple. One has to love the energy of the staff.

On one of the posts, she detailed the event, saying: “So guys here is a short story, my man proposed me in doors😹ay okay today 16’09’2023 are o kopa ho cleaner my ring okay find ka mofa okay kere kea toilet,hake kgutla out the sadden ke fiwa smaller ice cream then boom here we re-do it again🥳💃🏻🥳i love my partner hle.”

So guys here is a short story,my man proposed me in doors😹ay okay today 16'09'2023 are o kopa ho cleaner my ring okay find ka mofa okay kere kea toilet,hake kgutla out the sadden ke fiwa smaller ice cream then boom here we re-do it again🥳💃🏻🥳i love my partner hle😭♥️🫂#sya_h1♥️♾

