Bride’s sister gets engaged at her wedding,TikTokers say it’s ‘tacky to propose at someone else’s wedding’

Most brides want their wedding day to be all about them.
However, this bride didn’t seem to mind sharing the limelight when her sister, who was one of her bridesmaids, got engaged during her wedding reception.
With over 21 million views, a TikTok video captioned, “Sister of the bride had no idea this was happening!!!” shot by a wedding videographer has gone viral.
The video shows a bride getting ready to throw her bridal bouquet to all the single ladies.
As tradition goes, the lady who catches the bouquet is the one who will get married next.
However, the bride doesn’t actually toss the bouquet, but instead walks over to her sister and hands it to her.
At the same time her sister’s now fiancé comes over and kneels in front of the shocked bridesmaid and proposes to her.
Of course, she nodded shyly and said “yes!”
Clearly happy for her sister, the bride joyfully embraces the newly engaged couple.
Now anyone can tell that this was of course a well-organised proposal and that the bride was in on it.
TikTok viewers, however, feel that it wasn’t the best time for the fiancé to pop the question.
“I feel like it's tacky to propose at someone else's wedding,” said one viewer.
“I’m sorry nobody is proposing on my wedding day, friend, family…” commented another.
While there were others who understood that the bride was happy for her sister.
“This is called unconditional love and support. The bride wanted her sister to feel as special as she feels,” someone commented.
Another said, “Finally … a bride that's not envy crazy ... glad she had it in her heart .. it's not always a bad thing…”
“Some people really don’t understand wholesome moments are more special than having your own day. I would love if someone did this at my wedding,” said another viewer.