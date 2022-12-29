Bride asks bridesmaids not to lose any weight before wedding

On their wedding day, all brides want to be the centre of attention. It’s their special day and with all the work they put into making it perfect, they believe they deserve all the attention and will do anything to ensure that.

Some brides, however, tend to take this way too far and this controlling bride is definitely one of them. On behalf of a friend of a bridesmaid, this Reddit user took to the “Bridezilla” group to shame a bride who took matters just too far to assure that all the attention remains on her. “First of all the bride asked people specifically not to lose any weight,” says the Reddit user.

While they originally thought that the request had something to do with the dresses, it turned out the bride had an “ulterior motive”. This was just one of the many odd rules dictated by the bride. “Bridesmaids are not allowed to lighten their hair (the bride was blonde). Bridesmaids are not allowed to get a tan. Bridesmaids can only have their hair in a ponytail, which has to be approved by the bride,” the friend shares.

She continues by saying that her friend didn’t have an issue with these rules until she realised she was going to Thailand before the wedding. “The bride told her she was not allowed to sit in the sun, so as not to get a tan. Else she will ‘upstage her’,” she adds. “I completely get that it’s the bride’s big day, but surely you can’t have command over someone’s holiday and weight?!” she concludes.

