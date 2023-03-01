WATCH: Queen Lolly puts Makhadzi on blast, says she’s not the only woman in Master KG’s life

Controversial self-proclaimed celebrity side chick Queen Lolly has sparked controversy on social media after she attacked Master KG’s girlfriend Makhadzi. Queen Lolly, who has been making headlines after claiming that she is Master KG’s baby mama, lashed out at Makhadzi after she defended him.

In a since-deleted tweet, Makhadzi poked holes in Queen Lolly’s story that she and Master KG have a baby together. Makhadzi questioned Queen Lolly about her claims that she and Master KG have a 9-year-old son together when they have only known each other for three years. “Maybe I don’t no (sic) math, but how can you claim to know someone for 3 years and already you have a 9-year-old son together? Healing is a medicine. Let me eat my mukokoroshi and play my new song Tsinitsinini,” Makhadzi wrote.

Queen Lolly did not take Makhadzi’s tweet lightly. She blasted Makhadzi for poking her nose into her business. In a video which has since gone viral, Queen Lolly called Makhadzi a “vetkoek”. She firmly told Makhadzi to stay out of her business and leave her alone.

“This video is for this vetkoek Makhadzi. Listen here, sis, you and I are involved with Master KG. Stay out of my business with Master KG, you know exactly what happened. “You have sent me a message and you have also deleted the message. You will not finish what you are starting. Please leave me alone!”

Queen Lolly has a message for Makhadzi nama Venda 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/bslxhD9u7A — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) February 26, 2023 Queen Lolly, who claimed to be Big Zulu’s and Vusi Nova’s side chick, told Makhadzi that she should stop acting as if she owned Master KG. As if that wasn’t enough, she told Makhadzi that she wasn’t the only woman in Master KG’s life.