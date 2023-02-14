Big Zulu responds to ex-side chick who compared his bedroom prowess to Master KG

Last week, Master KG’s alleged baby mama and ex-flame Queen Lolly, who is also Big Zulu’s former side chick, shook up social media when she claimed that the ‘Imali Eningi’ hitmaker was a beast between the sheets. Queen Lolly was speaking on the viral podcast Omakhwapheni which interviews women who have dated Mzansi celebrities privately.

Story continues below Advertisement

The side chicks go to the show and bare all their experiences with these stars. Omakhwapheni is colloquial for a secret partner. The show also hosted Bella Burger who previously had flings with actor Zenzo Radebe and singer Ntaba Yase Dubai, and Prudence Lawrence, a side chick to former Black Motion half Morda and Heavy K.

Queen Lolly, a club promoter and an upcoming Maskandi musician, revealed that she dated Big Zulu before he was famous, and he took good care of her financially and in bed. She found out later in the relationship that she was a side chick and decided to remain as such.

Story continues below Advertisement

The spicy musician revealed that she had a child with Master KG, although she did not reveal his gender or further details. She even added that Makhadzi knows about her. Omakhwapheni hosts asked her who performed better in bed between Master KG and Big Zulu, and Queen Lolly said “Ushun Wenkabi” was a 10/10 and had a manhood way bigger than Master KG’s.

Story continues below Advertisement