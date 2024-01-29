WATCH: The ‘Ketchup Challenge’ is a new trend testing partners’ cleaning skills

Wiping a dollop of tomato sauce off a table might seem like a simple task, yet there are men out there who are actually failing. The ‘Ketchup Challenge’ that has taken TikTok by storm is exposing men’s cleaning skills.

Some men either do it effortlessly while others make more of a mess before finally getting the job done. The hashtag #ketchupchallenge has amassed over 209 million views on the popular video app. It first went viral after TikTok user Katherine Castaneda (katherinee_310) posted a video of her fiancé attempting to clean up hot sauce using nothing but roller towel.

In the video captioned: “He Stresses Me Out, This Is Why I Do The Cleaning,” you see him smearing the sauce all over the kitchen counter making more of a mess before he eventually gets it clean. ♬ original sound - Katherine Castaneda @katherinee_310 He Stresses Me Out, This Is Why I Do The Cleaning 😂😂 #fyp

Her video was viewed over 33 million times with thousands of responses. “This is weaponized incompetence,” said one person. Another commented: “This is exactly why I will be single and happy for the rest of my life. I refuse to deal with this.”

Now other women are posting videos of their other halves either doing a splendid job of cleaning up the mess or failing miserably. TikTok user @jadeswildparty, proudly showed off her boyfriend’s cleaning skill as he did the job perfectly. He effortlessly cleaned up the mess with a roller towel and even sprayed the surface with a cleaning solution when he was done.

♬ original sound - Jadeswildparty @jadeswildparty I think he did okayyyyy #ketchupchallenge In a reaction video to the trend, user Jareen Imam asked the question: “Why are women testing their boyfriends with ketchup? Does the ketchup test really predict whether you have a good boyfriend?”