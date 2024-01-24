‘What happened to Boity?’ Fans are hella confused as Anton Jeftha moves on with new bae

When Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha went Instagram official in November 2021, the couple looked genuinely happy. Rumours surrounding their romance started surfacing when the rapper kept referring to the actor as her “bestie” in cryptic posts.

Thulo even went as far as denying she was dating the ’Legacy’ actor when appearing as a guest on Lasizwe’s YouTube show ’Drink or Tell The Truth’ in September that same year. Things got serious when they attended the SA Style Awards Judges Dinner, looking very much a couple. That was three years ago. Things between Thulo and Jeftha seemed to have simmered down as the two quietly went their separate ways.

Now, in an apparent confirmation that they are definitely no longer dating, the actor posted a series of pictures with his new squeeze while enjoying a holiday in the seaside town of Langebaan. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton David Jeftha (@antonjeftha)

To make sure there’s no hard feelings, Thulo herself even liked the post. But that didn’t stop fans from speculating. “Stop it!!!!! What about Boity, that’s why we follow you,” confessed on online user.

Another posted a completely reasonable response to all the questions, saying: "Y’all should move on..when last did you see content of Boity and Ant? Yho nina...Celebrities don't owe us a forever..Yall break up everyday and move on, what is so shocking about them?“ And yet there were still die-hard romantics who thought Jeftha’s new post was a ploy to mislead the public: “Boity liked this post, maybe they are just acting??” In March last year, gossip blog Zimoja quoted an insider as saying that “there were allegedly many insecurities” in the TV personality and actor’s relationship.