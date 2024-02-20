‘Who TF did I marry’ - TikToker goes viral after sharing her unbelievable tale of her ‘pathological liar’ ex-husband

Love to binge on a series? Then this real-life drama will keep you on the edge of your seat and you don’t even need a subscription to watch it. Reesa Teesa from Atlanta took to TikTok to share her unbelievable tale of her failed marriage.

This 50-part playlist titled “Who TF did I Marry” is an almost 8-hour watch, so if you want to get into it, best you know you’re in for a long ride. In her introduction video, she shared that she was married to a pathological liar and that over the course of the 50 videos, she was going to go into detail about what he did to her during their relationship. #fyp #series ♬ original sound - ReesaTeesa @reesamteesa Who TF Did I Marry- Introduction #reesateesa One of the things he lied about was his job. He claimed to be the vice president of a condiment company.

Another was that he was going to buy them a house and her a new BMW. He took her to look at homes and test drive cars, but it turned out he didn’t even have money. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Millions of TikTokers have been following her jaw-dropping tale of betrayal. The topic “Who TF did I Marry” has gone viral on X as well since users can’t get enough of the story and have taken to the app to share their opinions on Reesa’s cautionary tale. “I’m glad that the “Who TF Did I Marry” lady chose to share her story bc it serves as a cautionary tale of what happens when you become desperate and want to adhere the deadlines you make up in your head. An intense, blinding desire for partnership is not uncommon these days,” wrote @amberellaaaa.