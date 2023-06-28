WATCH: ‘Get ready with me to see my gravestone’ - granny shows off her outfit in viral TikTok video

If, like me, you love GRWM (get ready with me) videos, then you’re definitely going to love this one. This granny is well known for her funny GRWM videos but this post is extra special because she’s it’s not just an ordinary outing she’s going on.

She’s in fact getting ready to see her gravestone. “They just put my name on it and I want to see it,” said Grandma Droniak at the start of her video which has been viewed over 46 million times. “It was $3000 and it better look good” she adds.

“I’m getting buried next to my husband and I want to put lipstick on,” she said as she applied her pink lipstick. While applying a little bit of blusher, she said that even though she’s not dying yet, it’s good to be prepared. Showing off a pair of skeleton earrings she remarked, “I’m going to wear these because I’m going to look like it someday.”

#cemetery #grwm ♬ original sound - grandma_droniak @grandma_droniak do you like how my gravestone looks? Let me know because i think it slays #funeral She then shows us her outfit. Wearing a deep purple satin shirt with grey slacks, she added, “This is my outfit for the cemetery. I hope the ghosts like it.” We then get to see her gravestone which already has her name engraved on it. “All they need is to carve the date,” she said at the end of the video.