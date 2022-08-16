Here’s a study worth celebrating: Scientist discovers women can experience 3 types of orgasms

The female orgasm. Now there’s a complex topic. After years of research, scientists can’t decide whether the G-spot exists.

But this latest study is worth exploring. Prof James Pfaus, a professor of neuroscience at Charles University in Prague, recruited 54 female participants so that he could find out more about the elusive female orgasm. And what he discovered was mind-blowing.

Pfaus, also known as the Vagina Scientist, discovered that women can experience up to three distinct orgasms. The findings, which were published in August’s Journal of Sexual Medicine, showed the muscles moved in three ways, depending on the woman. How did the study reach its findings?

Well, Pfaus and his team asked the study participants to masturbate until reaching climax, using a Bluetooth-connected vibrator named “the Lioness,” the New York Post reported.

Two sensors on either side of the sex toy detected the force of pelvic floor contractions that induce the Big-O. The result was Pfaus’s research uncovering three ways women experienced an orgasm. The wave, noted as the common type of orgasm, is experienced by climaxing through waves of tension and released via the pelvic floor muscles.

Then there’s the avalanche. Women who experience this type of orgasm usually have higher tension in their pelvic floor which suddenly lowers when they come, noted Pfaus. Aptly dubbed the volcano, the third type of orgasm is probably the most intense and explodes during climax. The good news is that the good professor intends to take his research further.