I have a timeslot for sex, but my hubby is still unhappy

Sexual intimacy is a very important part of a loving relationship. However, for various reasons, couples at some point in their relationship go through dry spells.

One of those reasons is a simple matter of just being too tired to have sex. Between work and family, life can get hectic and all you want to do at the end of a long day is to just get into bed and sleep. Unfortunately, if one person is always tired and the other always ready to go, this can cause frustration and sexual tension.

This Reddit user, who works long hours, has come up with a solution to make time for sex, but her husband is still unhappy. She takes to Reddit’s AITAH group to find out if she’s a bad wife for implementing a sexy-time slot system to ensure that she and her hubby can have sex, despite her hectic schedule. She starts by giving users a bit of information as to why she implemented this special timeslot.

“For context, I have to wake up at 4am to go to work and I don't get home until 7.30pm most days. I have said to my husband that between 8pm and 9pm is the ideal time for sex on a work night. “I really need sleep to do my job properly, however, he feels I am being physically and emotionally unavailable because 8-9pm is his time to watch TV and I need to be sexually available between 10-11pm,” she posts. She continues by saying that her husband gets angry when she falls asleep while he is watching TV.

“I tell him I have a time slot for him. I always have time for him between 8pm and 9pm on a work night. He is telling me I am a bad wife and that I reject him all the time and how horrible I am. “From my point of view, he chose the TV over sex and is now mad that I need sleep. I feel like 6 hours of sleep is too little anyway. But he seems to not understand my need for sleep before a long day at work ahead,” she adds. Sex is fine at any other time if we don't have work or kids to look after I only have this time slot thing on a work night, she lamented.

Now she’s asking readers if she’s the a**hole for having a time slot for sex. Most users are voting her NTA (not the a**hole). “NTA, he’s lucky you want to have sex with him at all after his behaviour,” commented one person.