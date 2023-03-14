WATCH: TikToker who is marrying her ex-boyfriend’s dad goes viral

Looking for love? You’d be amazed by where some people find the love of their lives. From mutual friends to dating sites, you just never know how and when you will meet “the one”.

This TikTok user shared how she met the love of her life, and it has left people shocked. In a post that has gone viral with over 10 million views and more than 790k likes, we see the TikToker, Wun-Nam, getting ready for what appears to be her wedding, as others help her get into her a dress and assist with her headpiece, with the blurb, “POV: you’re getting married to your ex-boyfriend’s dad”. @wuunnam He likes them young 😁 ♬ original sound - Right It’s Alex The video is captioned, “Episode 4: He likes them young”.