Old School Party in aid of celebrity chef Fatima Sydow

While most people plan elaborate birthday parties to celebrate milestone birthdays, this Cape Town man is devoting his 50th birthday to the aid of others. Rodney Brown, affectionately known to many as ‘Scara’, from Mitchells Plain, has been planning his 50th birthday, and in aid of reaching this milestone, he will be hosting an event in aid of his childhood friend, celebrity chef Fatima Sydow.

The 49-year-old Cape Town cook-book author shared her cancer journey with followers since she was first diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in December 2020. After various ups and downs in her journey, Sydow told followers in July that her condition was now at Stage 4, as IOL Entertainment previously reported. The event features top Cape Town DJs. Picture: Supplied Two weeks ago, Sydow shared an emotional video on all of her social media platforms in a bid to appeal for funds to sustain herself and help with her cancer treatments.

She has since started a GoFundMe campaign. Sydow has continuously vlogged her journey and has emphasised the importance of living life to the fullest to her thousands of followers. Speaking to IOL, Brown said his party, to be hosted by Old School Party, with a denim and bling theme for charity, was on the cards, but for different organisations to be assisted.

However, when he saw Sydow’s plight, he had to do something about it. "I know Fatima personally. We know the pain and suffering she has endured over the last couple of months, and this really hit home. "She is one of our daughters, and there is no way we are not going to support her cause," he said.

Proceeds from the events, which are expected to have a banging DJ line-up that includes Cape Town deck royalty such as DJ Portia, Tyrone Paulsen, DJ Willy, and more, will go towards covering Sydow’s medical costs. The other half of the proceeds will go towards other organisations in need of assistance. "The event originally planned for my 50th birthday was going to be for charity, but Fatima’s plight put the cherry on the cake.

"There is no reason for Cape Town to deny her this opportunity," Brown told IOL. Sydow also currently has a BackABuddy page where her target is to reach R750,000. Brown’s charity event takes place on Friday, September 1, at the Rocklands High School.

Entrance is R120 and patrons can bring along their own coolerbox. The Old School Party runs from 9pm until 1am.