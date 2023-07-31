Celebrity chef Fatima Sydow hopeful despite setback in her battle against cancer

Celebrity chef Fatima Sydow took to social media on Sunday evening to share an update in her battle with cancer. The 49-year-old Cape Town-based cook-book author shared her journey with followers since she was first diagnosed in December 2020.

After various hurdles of recovery and remission ever since, Sydow has always remained positive and shared messages of hope with her friends and family through her social media updates. This week saw another setback in her health as she shared the news of her condition with Soft Tissue Sarcoma stage 4 cancer. Sydow wrote in her post: “Third year in, Soft tissue sarcoma stage 4 Cancer. An extremely rare and aggressive type of cancer... I am so grateful for the time granted to me thus far.... so much mercy.

“To all my friends, extended family and followers, I have some not so good news to share with you all. “My Chemotherapy treatment has stopped working. I got the results 10 days ago. The tumours are growing again, and we have kinda run out of options. My character and nature will go on and live each day to the fullest and to the best of my ability. “I am waiting for the cold weather to go away so I can go sit in the garden and watch the birds with my binoculars.... One of my favourite things to do... I am definitely just going to take it one day at a time... Spend as much time with my family and rest...

“This journey has been a roller coaster of a ride... Emotionally, mentally and physically... But I can't say it enough... I am so grateful for everything and all the love and support .. Alghamdullilah ♥️ Love you all so much... ❤️ “If you look close enough, it's all in the little things.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sydow (@fatima_sydow_cooks) In May this year, Sydow celebrated with a victory dance when her tumour was shrinking as chemotherapy was working well.

The cook also launched her latest book, “My Story, My Heritage”, in May. It reached No.1 best-seller status after a week on the shelves. Book cover. Picture:file Instagram followers shared inspirational messages on Sydow’s post. sharmievee wrote: “Fatima,I am so sorry to hear this😢My heart is heavy because I was so happy and relieved when you said you have completed your chemotherapy.You have reached out to me during my cancer journey and that I will never forget.

“I pray that God grants you all the desires of your heart,warm weather,lots of rest and family time.I will continue to lift you up in prayer ❤️.” pastormichellegov wrote: “We pray complete healing for you in Jesus name. My heart is breaking 💔 but your positive nature and bubbly character will live on forever ❤️.” glittamafia wrote: “Wow this hurts. I was and will always root for you. You won’t truly understand the magnitude of how you inspired us all. I have Cape Malay roots but grew up with my British side of the family .. and in a weird way through you I was able to connect with a part of my heritage.

“My Cape Malay family are long gone and have past on and somehow you were the aunty we all wished we had to teach us and remind us of the taste and smells of our childhood. “My white husband loved all the meals I learned how to cook watching your YouTube videos. You have been family and will always be part of my journey with connecting with my inner brown girl magic. “Fatima , I have a sister in the Netherlands who also follows you and you have been such a joy and inspiration. You laughs, your slang .. it took me back to the comfort of my granny’s house … i prey that the rest of your journey be filled with happiness and lots of love, thank you for teaching me more than cooking. Thank you 💋.”