Celebrity chef Fatima Sydow starts Go Fund Me campaign: ‘Help me fight this fight’

Celebrity chef Fatima Sydow shared an emotional video on all of her social media platforms in a bid to appeal for funds to sustain herself and help with her cancer treatments. The 49-year-old Cape Town cook-book author shared her cancer journey with followers since she was first diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in December 2020.

After various ups and downs of her journey, Sydow told followers in July, that her condition was now at stage 4 . She told followers in her video: “ Just a little heads up, I’m currently in hospital, I have asked my neice to create a ‘Go Fund Me’ page and I’m not sure when it goes live but this will assist me with medical and basic needs. “I have been pushing this off and trying to work but I cant work anymore, so... there’s alot that entails being sick with cancer and everything that goes with it.

“Help me fight this fight, I always try to do things not wanting to burden anyone so this is just a video to tell you guys that I will be setting up a fund me page and if you want to donate anything it will be so much appreciated.” Fighting back the tears, Sydow added: “I’ve been having trouble doing this video but I have to do it. Thank you for everything you have done for me over the years.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sydow (@fatima_sydow_cooks) Friends and fans responded with love and words of encouragement:

madeeghaanders said: “You're in my Duahs @fatima_sydow_cooks 😢 May Allah swta make it easy for you and grant you Complete Shifaa with Aafiyah Aameen Yaa Rabbal Al Aameen 🙏😢❤️.” waynemckay said: “Keeping you in prayer my friend 🙏🙏🙏.” salomedamonjohansen wrote: “Love you more you are such a strong woman.”