Ayanda Thabethe is ready to represent at the Miss Supranational finals

Miss South Africa 2022 runner-up Ayanda Thabethe is ready to represent Mzansi at the Miss Supranational 2023. The KwaZulu-Natal born star made it to the top 24 and is also Group 4’s Supra Chat winner, meaning that she is advancing to the top 10 semi-final round of Supra Chat.

Next month, Thabethe will walk the Miss Supranational stage in Poland, where South Africa’s Lalela Mswane will crown her successor. People rallying behind her want to see her win so that she, and the current titleholder, Mswane, can have a beautiful South African moment on stage. “Powerhouse 🔥🔥🇿🇦I’ve been saying I can’t wait to see ur reaction when Lalela is crowning👑 you as her successor,” commented @_viweh.

Another Instagram user @valentine_machethe said: “I said this before, and I will say it again:THERE is no need to go to Poland, because Queen Lali can crown you here at home.” Thabethe will participate in Miss Supranational 2023 in Poland on July 14. In other news, reigning Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, partnered with Richfield to raise R1.3m for Ed-Unite.