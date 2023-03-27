4 autumn skincare ingredients to include in your routine

Skincare is a big part of our everyday lives. Each skincare product contains ingredients that have a specific purpose. As we transition into autumn, it’s important to use products with ingredients that work better on your skin during the season.

Exuviance shares the following four autumn skincare ingredients that you must use. Vitamin C Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that works hard to fight free radicals that can significantly damage our skin.

Many people tend to take in a lot of vitamin C during autumn and winter to help fight colds and flu. This ingredient also works better during this season to correct dark spots and achieve an even skin tone. Hyaluronic acid Well-known for its humectant properties, this key skincare ingredient not only helps retain moisture, but also helps plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Niacinamide Also known as vitamin B3, this ingredient helps with moisturising, and strengthening the skin barrier. It also helps with brightening and discolouration, making it an excellent option for those with dark circles. Retinol