Monday, March 27, 2023

4 autumn skincare ingredients to include in your routine

A proper skincare regime is a must. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Skincare is a big part of our everyday lives. Each skincare product contains ingredients that have a specific purpose.

As we transition into autumn, it’s important to use products with ingredients that work better on your skin during the season.

Exuviance shares the following four autumn skincare ingredients that you must use.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that works hard to fight free radicals that can significantly damage our skin.

Many people tend to take in a lot of vitamin C during autumn and winter to help fight colds and flu. This ingredient also works better during this season to correct dark spots and achieve an even skin tone.

Hyaluronic acid

Well-known for its humectant properties, this key skincare ingredient not only helps retain moisture, but also helps plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Niacinamide

Also known as vitamin B3, this ingredient helps with moisturising, and strengthening the skin barrier. It also helps with brightening and discolouration, making it an excellent option for those with dark circles.

Retinol

The purest form of vitamin A, retinol is an antioxidant that stimulates collagen, activates cellular metabolism to encourage faster cell turnover, fades brown spots and discolouration, and improves skin firmness.

