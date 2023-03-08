Save or splurge: Here are the skincare products you should splurge or save on

We’re all trying to find ways to cut costs these days, especially when it comes to beauty products because we all know that they can cost a small fortune. While you might think you need the most expensive products out there in order to get the best results, it’s not necessarily the case. And you certainly don’t need all the products you see influencers pushing on social media.

There’s always that one product that will go viral on TikTok and have everybody rushing out to buy it, no matter how much it costs. And while there are some beauty products that are worth splurging on, there are some items that you can go for the cheaper option. Here’s a list of products that you can either save or splurge on. Save on cleansers and make-up remover

There’s no need to splurge on a product that will actually just go down the drain. The basic function of these products is to remove dirt, make-up and impurities from your skin. When shopping for a cleanser, look out for one that removes everything but will not leave your skin feeling tight. Most cleansers are too harsh on your skin and will in fact cause dryness. There’s no need to splurge on a face wash. Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach Save on eye creams Have you ever used an eye cream that miraculously got rid of dark circles and banished wrinkles? An eye cream is basically moisturiser in a smaller tube. I’m not saying that there’s no need for them in your skin care routine; however, you don’t have to buy the most expensive one on the market.

An eye cream is basically a moisturiser. Picture: Pexels/Alena Darmel Splurge on sunscreen One cannot go without sunscreen. Ever! And there’s no point in using any sunscreen below a 30 SPF. Facial sunscreen might be a little bit on the pricey side, but it’s absolutely worth it. Better yet, invest in a sunscreen that doubles up as a moisturiser. We all love multi-purpose products. Always apply sunscreen. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Splurge on serums