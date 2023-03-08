Save or splurge: Here are the skincare products you should splurge or save on

We’re all trying to find ways to cut costs these days, especially when it comes to beauty products because we all know that they can cost a small fortune.
While you might think you need the most expensive products out there in order to get the best results, it’s not necessarily the case. And you certainly don’t need all the products you see influencers pushing on social media.
There’s always that one product that will go viral on TikTok and have everybody rushing out to buy it, no matter how much it costs. And while there are some beauty products that are worth splurging on, there are some items that you can go for the cheaper option.
Here’s a list of products that you can either save or splurge on.
Save on cleansers and make-up remover
There’s no need to splurge on a product that will actually just go down the drain. The basic function of these products is to remove dirt, make-up and impurities from your skin. When shopping for a cleanser, look out for one that removes everything but will not leave your skin feeling tight. Most cleansers are too harsh on your skin and will in fact cause dryness.
Save on eye creams
Have you ever used an eye cream that miraculously got rid of dark circles and banished wrinkles? An eye cream is basically moisturiser in a smaller tube. I’m not saying that there’s no need for them in your skin care routine; however, you don’t have to buy the most expensive one on the market.
Splurge on sunscreen
One cannot go without sunscreen. Ever! And there’s no point in using any sunscreen below a 30 SPF. Facial sunscreen might be a little bit on the pricey side, but it’s absolutely worth it. Better yet, invest in a sunscreen that doubles up as a moisturiser. We all love multi-purpose products.
Splurge on serums
Serums have highly concentrated ingredients in them and can be incorporated in both your daytime and night-time skincare routine. Serums are able to penetrate the skin better and deeper. Look out for serums that contain hyaluronic acid, which attracts and holds moisture so your skin stays hydrated.