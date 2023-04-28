5 quick skincare hacks to nourish your skin this winter

Now that we are approaching the winter season, it’s time to focus on the skin. During winter, the skin tends to become dry owing to the harsh winds and damaging sun rays, so it needs extra care more than ever.

To ensure your skin doesn’t crack, but rather stays on track this winter, here are five hacks you may want to try. Hydrate your skin: Winter weather can leave your skin feeling dry and dehydrated. To combat this, use a moisturiser that’s rich in hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Also, consider drinking a few more glasses of water for an extra boost of hydration. Protect your lips: The cold, dry air can also take a toll on your lips. Use a lip balm with an appropriate SPF to protect your lips from the sun’s harmful UV rays, and opt for a formula that’s rich in moisturising ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil.

Use a humidifier: Indoor heating can dry out the air in your home, leading to dry skin and hair. Using a humidifier can help add moisture to the air, benefiting both your skin and hair. Don't forget the sunscreen: Winter doesn’t mean you should skip the sunscreen. In fact, you need it more than ever because the sun’s rays can still be harmful to your skin. Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and reapply it every two hours if you’ll be outside for an extended period of time. Trust your source: Find a reliable beauty brand that will take care of your skin’s needs. Stores like Beauty on TApp, which have an array of trusted local brands and professional aestheticians, can help you find all the products you need to have dewy, glowing skin.