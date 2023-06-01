Achieve more with less by simplifying your skincare routine

A good skincare routine doesn’t always mean using many products at once. It means using the correct products that cater to your skincare needs. As we approach winter, our skin tends to be dry and flaky due to the cold, dry air outside and the hot, dry air inside from heating systems – hence extra moisture is key for maintaining that glowing, dewy skin.

“Using too many skincare products can strip the skin of its natural oils and exacerbate these issues. By using minimal products, each with multiple benefits, you can help to nourish and protect your skin without overwhelming it,” explains Clere Gly-Co-Oil brand manager Themba Ndlovu. So, if you want to achieve more with less, here’s how you can simplify your skincare routine. Invest in products containing humectants: One of the best products to use in the winter months is a moisturiser containing a humectant ingredient. Humectants like glycerine help to draw moisture to the skin.

Use a moisturising shower gel: Most brands are offering moisturising shower gels. Meaning, your skin won’t be dry after showering. It will be soft, but you’ll still need a moisturiser and a sunscreen to seal all the moisture. Apply tissue oil: Using an oil-based product can be helpful in winter. Oil can provide intense hydration and nourishment to the skin, helping to combat dryness and flakiness. Alternatively, you can try Clere’s Gly-Co-Oil, a combination of glycerine and nourishing tissue oil. Tissue oil helps to nourish and protect the skin, while glycerine helps to hydrate and plump it up. Together, they create a powerful one-two punch for combating dry winter skin.