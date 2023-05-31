The danger of using many showering products on your skin

Skincare influencers are working tirelessly to share their skincare routine, but some are doing it wrong. In a video that has been deleted, a skincare influencer was teaching people how to shower properly.

Regular soap, foot soap, and “feminine hygiene” soap. Consumerism really doing a number on y’all fr 😭 there’s no need for this many cleansing products, I’m sorry. https://t.co/3IKK7kbUdZ — you got to get on yo zoom 🙇🏾‍♀️ (@Fiyasohollywood) May 28, 2023 She showed them the importance of washing behind the ears and the neck, as some people skip those hidden areas when showering. However, the red flag was that she used too many products. I mean, washing with soap/shower gel and then exfoliating is ideal. But adding a pre-cleanser, soap, exfoliator and cleanser in one wash is extreme. As it strips the skin of its natural oils.

“Bathing, when done correctly, can deeply hydrate skin to prevent eczema. It also washes germs off the skin. However, when bathing is done ‘incorrectly’, it can dry out skin, which can lead to eczema, allergic skin reactions, and skin infections that can be inconvenient or even dangerous,” says dermatologist Dr Cynthia Bailey. Another mistake she made was using an intimate wash on her vagina, which is dangerous. A vagina is self-cleaning so there’s no add to wash it with fragrance soaps and special washes. The only thing you need is clean water. “Most women are cautious of their hygiene. They will use anything that is said to be good for vaginal hygiene. Most of the washes do not solve the problem permanently. They are usually fragranced, and that good smell lasts for a short while but does not remove the main problem. It is important for women to know the vagina takes care of its day-to-day problems and cleanses itself,” says Dr K J Tlale, an obstetrician and gynaecologist.