Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional wellbeing which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, makeup as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty.

#TheBeautyCollective: The many benefits of exfoliation Glowing, healthy skin might be on everyone’s wish list. But as we grow older and our skin cell turnover slows down, we’re more likely to experience a dull or lacklustre complexion due to the presence of dead skin cells on the surface of the skin. The good news is that by incorporating exfoliation into your skincare regime, you can effectively remove the layer of dead skin cells and restore your skin’s radiance.

But that’s not the only benefit you’ll enjoy when you exfoliate. This crucial step can also lead to clearer, smoother skin free from breakouts and blackheads. Not familiar with the ins and outs of exfoliating? Acclaimed local skincare brand Dr.dermal has provided the following advice on the benefits of exfoliation, the different types of exfoliators and the how-tos. Why is it important to exfoliate? Dr.dermal explained that while our skin naturally sheds dead skin cells roughly every 28 days, sometimes these cells don’t shed completely. “When they sit on the surface of the skin, it may result in dry or flaky patches, as well as clogged pores, which in turn leads to blackheads and breakouts,” the award-winning cosmeceutical range said.

Dr.dermal added that skin cells renew on a daily basis, with new cells replacing the older cells that die. “When we exfoliate, we remove this layer of dead skin cells to reveal new, healthy and younger-looking cells.” What are the benefits of exfoliating? Exfoliation benefits the skin in several different ways: – By removing dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, the complexion may appear brighter and more radiant, as dead skin cells have a tendency to make skin look dull.

– It helps prevent breakouts. When dead skin cells are present on the surface of the skin for too long, they may clog the skin’s pores, resulting in dreaded blackheads and whiteheads. By removing dead skin cells regularly, you minimise your chances of breaking out. – Dead skin cells may form a barrier preventing your skincare products from properly penetrating your skin and doing their job correctly. Exfoliating allows active ingredients to better penetrate the skin, making them more effective. – Exfoliation helps stimulate collagen synthesis. Collagen is one of the building blocks of our skin, responsible for maintaining its structure and firmness. When our bodies produce less collagen, it results in the formation of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as sagging.

– The process of exfoliation stimulates blood flow to the skin, increasing circulation. When blood circulation is increased, it is easier for our bodies to get rid of toxins. It also assists with lymphatic drainage. What is the difference between a physical and chemical exfoliator? Dr.dermal explained that a physical exfoliator is a mechanical exfoliating product that contains small, hard particles such as beads, nutshells, salt or sugar. “These particles act as an abrasive on the skin, physically scrubbing away dead skin cells.” They added that chemical exfoliators do not contain any hard particles. “Instead, they are acid-based solutions that contain exfoliating acids in varying concentrations to unclog pores and remove dead skin cells.”

The most popular types of chemical exfoliators are alpha hydroxy acids or AHAs (such as glycolic and lactic acids), beta hydroxy acids or BHAs (such as salicylic acid) and polyhydroxy acids or PHAs (such as gluconolactone). When should you exfoliate? Dr.dermal advised for exfoliating regularly, but added that it is also important not to over-exfoliate, as this can lead to sensitivity.

“Some exfoliating products are designed to be used daily, others to be used weekly but it all depends on the product’s ingredient concentration and potency.” In addition, Dr.dermal said that skin type also needs to be taken into consideration. “If your skin is prone to sensitivity, you may want to exfoliate less frequently to avoid aggravating irritation.”

How to choose an exfoliator There are a lot of different exfoliator formulations on the market and sometimes it can be difficult to know which one is best. Dr.dermal believes that chemical exfoliators are a safer bet, and are also generally more effective. “With a physical exfoliator, it is easy to rub a little bit too hard, which leads to skin damage. The small particles may create micro-cuts on the skin, especially if they have sharp edges and are not perfectly round.”