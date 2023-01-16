All you need to know about R’Bonney Gabriel, the new Miss Universe

On Sunday morning, January 15, the world woke up to a new Miss Universe. R’Bonney Gabriel of USA is the new Miss Universe. She takes the reigns from India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Who is R’Bonney Gabriel?

Gabriel is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor. She designed most of her Miss Universe outfits, including the blue jumpsuit she wore for her interview. Titled “A Beautiful Storm”, the jumpsuit with handmade painting was inspired by Van Gogh, one of the most famous Dutch painters. “I wanted to convey a message of finding beauty in a thunderstorm. As a textile artist, I love transforming fabric, so I hand-painted blues, whites, and greys inspired by Van Gogh. I poured so much into this piece, and it was a dream come true to wear this for my @missuniverse interview.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola) Where is she from? Born on March 20, 1994, Gabriel is from Houston, Texas. Her father Remigio Bonzon Gabriel, is a Filipino, while her mother Dana Walker, is an American. She has three older brothers and is the ninth American to win Miss Universe. What does she do?

The University of North Texas, Fashion Design graduate owns a sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola. R’Bonney Nola is a fashion brand that practises sustainability by using repurposed/natural fabrics. “There is a special feeling I get when completing a garment I’ve dreamt up. The process of transforming a simple piece of fabric into something much more captivating is quite amazing. Endless possibilities…. always problem-solving, always learning. In a lot of ways, the art of designing clothes reflects life; it’s challenging, unexpected, and beautiful. And if we as humans wear clothing every day, why not make it good?” said Gabriel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola) As the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA, Gabriel opens doors for more diversity and representation in the society.

