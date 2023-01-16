R’Bonney Gabriel of USA crowned Miss Universe

The past weekend was massive as former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu crowned her successor. R’Bonney Gabriel of USA is the new Miss Universe. She was crowned at an event held on Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The fashion designer was competing against more than 80 women from around the world, who were vying for the title. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) She is the first Miss Universe to wear the Force for Good crown, designed by Mouawad, a Lebanese jeweller. Mouawad posted a picture of the beauty queen on Instagram, congratulating her.

“Congratulations to Miss Universe 2022, @rbonneynola, who wears the new Mouawad Miss Universe Force for Good Crown, crafted from diamonds and sapphires, with an inspiring message that we all have the power to implement positive change for a better future.” Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri, who also participated in the 71st Miss Universe competition, congratulated Gabriel, the first runner-up Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, and second runner-up Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez. “I would like to congratulate R’Bonney, who is a worthy winner and is going to be a wonderful Miss Universe. I want to thank everyone for their wonderful support, and I am proud of what I have accomplished. I know that I gave it my all, and the Miss Universe experience will be something I will never forget. I am looking forward to returning to South Africa to complete my reign and my advocacy campaign Ed-Unite.”