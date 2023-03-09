Autumn 2023 make-up trends straight off Fashion Week runways

The month of fashion weeks has given us this season’s biggest trends for autumn. From hot leather looks to no pants needed, the runways have given us inspiration for the colder days ahead. While the focus might be on fashion trends, fashion week is the platform to showcase what’s hot on the make-up scene as well.

Here’s a look at what the hottest make-up looks were at the AW23 fashion shows. Goth beauty While black everything will never date, it’s become a major obsession thanks to Netflix’s show Wednesday. We saw lots of black lipstick and black kohl eyes. We saw black graphic liner at the Valentino show while the black smokey eye was key at Christian Dior.