Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Independent Online
Autumn 2023 make-up trends straight off Fashion Week runways

Colour lashes. Picture: Instagram/Anna Sui

Published Mar 9, 2023

The month of fashion weeks has given us this season’s biggest trends for autumn. From hot leather looks to no pants needed, the runways have given us inspiration for the colder days ahead.

While the focus might be on fashion trends, fashion week is the platform to showcase what’s hot on the make-up scene as well.

Here’s a look at what the hottest make-up looks were at the AW23 fashion shows.

Goth beauty

While black everything will never date, it’s become a major obsession thanks to Netflix’s show Wednesday. We saw lots of black lipstick and black kohl eyes. We saw black graphic liner at the Valentino show while the black smokey eye was key at Christian Dior.

Colour Lashes

From bright blue and green to lumo pink, the Anna Sui show featured bold colourful lashes. At Prada, we saw the look, but with more pastel lash tones. While at the Victoria Beckham show bottom lashes were painted with shades of pink, yellow, and white.

Visible lip-liner

A look made popular in the 90s, the visible liner has made a comeback. The make-up keyed by Romero Jennings at the Luar show gave the nostalgic look a futuristic spin with a Greige liner amplified with shimmery shadow and topped with holographic gloss. Giving it a more ombré look.

A hint of glimmer

At Thom Browne show, the pixie outer space theme was brought to life via an over-the-top gilded make-up look. While at Erdem, the models' hairlines were sprinkled with hundreds of gems.

