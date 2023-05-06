Cyn Bougee bags skincare and fashion deal at once

Social media influencer and DJ Cyn Bougee has landed a deal with a local skincare brand. The socialite is famous on TikTok for doing a skincare routine and cleaning vlogs while throwing jabs at those who speak nasty of her.

I remember how she told Sithelo Shozi the way to get off in a cleaning vlog, narrated in a calm voice. Due to consistency, she has partnered with HygieneCo, a skincare and feminine hygiene brand, as one of its representatives. The 21-year-old is modelling for a range of HygieneCo products, including a body wash, body lotion, and body oil.

That’s not all. She is also the face of FashionCo, a retail fashion brand that affordably represents exquisite style. The reason they chose her is that, since the brand caters to Gen Z fashion senses, it was only fitting that they work with someone that the Gen Z resonates with. “Cyan oozes self-confidence and female empowerment, thus the perfect match for brands that always embraced body positivity.