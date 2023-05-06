Cyn Bougee bags skincare and fashion deal at once

Social media influencer and DJ Cyn Bougee has landed a deal with a local skincare brand.
The socialite is famous on TikTok for doing a skincare routine and cleaning vlogs while throwing jabs at those who speak nasty of her.
I remember how she told Sithelo Shozi the way to get off in a cleaning vlog, narrated in a calm voice.
Due to consistency, she has partnered with HygieneCo, a skincare and feminine hygiene brand, as one of its representatives.
The 21-year-old is modelling for a range of HygieneCo products, including a body wash, body lotion, and body oil.
That’s not all. She is also the face of FashionCo, a retail fashion brand that affordably represents exquisite style.
The reason they chose her is that, since the brand caters to Gen Z fashion senses, it was only fitting that they work with someone that the Gen Z resonates with.
“Cyan oozes self-confidence and female empowerment, thus the perfect match for brands that always embraced body positivity.
“Anyone who wears FashionCo clothing is undeniably fashion-forward and is comfortable in their skin, just like our girl Cyan,” says Nosipho Zulu, CEO of FashionCo.
Although she has been involved in scandals in the past, the industry is slowly opening up to Bougee.
Those who consume her content say she's got a great sense of humour and is determined to build her brand.