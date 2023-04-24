LOOK: Sithelo Shozi and sister Ze celebrate their birthdays with a sizzling vacation in Bali

Mzansi’s Instagram was sizzling over the weekend as DJ Sithelo Shozi and her sister, Ze Shozi, gave us a snippet into their birthday celebrations. The duo, jetted off to Bali to celebrate their birthdays and posted sizzling content for days on both their Instagram accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zé (@missshozi) According to Sithelo, there is no one else she would rather vacation with as one of the pictures posted on page was captioned “better together 💚”, and featured her and sissy Ze sporting matching green swim sets and holding hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo) The Bali trip was filled with locations as the sisters explored Kerobokan Kelod in Kuta Utara Badung, Ubud and the Savaya Beach Club which hosts parties headlined by the likes of Calvin Harris and DJ Black Coffee. Bali as a tourist destination is famous for it’s tropical climate and the sisters gave us sizzling bikini looks everyday for their vacation.