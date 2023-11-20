Don’t pop that pimple! Here’s how you can quickly get rid of a pesky pimple

Pimples have a habit of popping up when you least expect or want them to. The nasty red pumps are especially a nuisance when it comes to that time of the month when you’re already irritable.

If you woke up this morning with a familiar tingly sensation of where a pimple to brewing, then here are ways you can get rid of it quickly before it grows into a bigger problem. Cleanse and exfoliate Start by gently cleansing your face to remove dirt, oil, and bacteria from your skin. Follow it up with a mild exfoliator to unclog pores and remove dead skin cells that may contribute to the formation of the pimple.

Wash your face to remove dirt, oil, and bacteria from your skin. Picture: Freepik PV production Treat with tea tree oil Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial properties and can effectively treat pimples. If the pimple has started to develop, then apply a drop or two of tea tree oil directly on it using a cotton swab (do not use your fingertip). Leave it on overnight and rinse it off in the morning. Apply benzoyl peroxide

Benzoyl peroxide is a common ingredient found in many acne treatments. It works by killing bacteria and reducing inflammation. Dab a small amount of benzoyl peroxide gel or cream on the area and leave it on for a few hours before rinsing it off.

Apply a cold compress A cold compress can help reduce swelling and redness associated with pimples. Wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and hold it against the pimple for a few minutes. Do this several times a day to speed up the healing process. Stop touching it