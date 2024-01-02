Hot tips on how to soothe painful sunburnt skin

It’s summertime and the temperatures are soaring. This means more people are heading outdoors to soak up the sun.

Whether it’s relaxing on the beach or cooling off at the poolside, one can easily get sunburnt when your skin gets overexposed to the ultraviolet rays from the sun. Sunburn can cause discomfort, redness, peeling, and sometimes even blistering. Here are tips on how you can soothe painful sunburn and aid in the recovery process.

Keep it cool One of the first things you should do to alleviate sunburn is to cool the affected area. Apply a cool compress, or a damp cloth, or take a cool bath or shower to reduce inflammation and soothe the skin.

Take a cool shower to reduce inflammation. Picture: Pexels Caique Nascimento However, avoid using ice directly on the affected skin as it can further damage the skin cells.

Stay hydrated Sunburn can dehydrate your body, leading to further discomfort and delayed healing. Increase your fluid intake, especially water, to ensure your body remains well-hydrated.

Proper hydration helps your skin heal faster and maintain its elasticity. Stay hydrated. Picture: Pexels Pixabay

Aloe vera Aloe vera is renowned for its natural anti-inflammatory and healing properties. Apply pure aloe vera gel to the affected areas to provide relief, soothe the skin, and aid in healing.

Moisturise Sunburnt skin tends to become dry, so it's important to moisturise regularly. Use a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser to lock in moisture and prevent excessive peeling.

Opt for products that contain ingredients like chamomile or oatmeal, known for their calming effects on the skin. Use a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser to lock in moisture. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska

Avoid further sun exposure While recovering from sunburn, it’s important to protect your skin from additional sun exposure. Stay indoors or in shaded areas, and if you need to go outside, wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing that covers the affected areas.

Avoid harsh products

Stay away from harsh skincare products, including exfoliants, retinoids, and fragrances, as they may aggravate the condition. Stay cool and ventilated To reduce discomfort, keep the environment cool and well-ventilated.