Hot tips on how to soothe painful sunburnt skin

It’s summertime and the temperatures are soaring.
This means more people are heading outdoors to soak up the sun.
Whether it’s relaxing on the beach or cooling off at the poolside, one can easily get sunburnt when your skin gets overexposed to the ultraviolet rays from the sun.
Sunburn can cause discomfort, redness, peeling, and sometimes even blistering.
Here are tips on how you can soothe painful sunburn and aid in the recovery process.
Keep it cool
One of the first things you should do to alleviate sunburn is to cool the affected area.
Apply a cool compress, or a damp cloth, or take a cool bath or shower to reduce inflammation and soothe the skin.
However, avoid using ice directly on the affected skin as it can further damage the skin cells.
Stay hydrated
Sunburn can dehydrate your body, leading to further discomfort and delayed healing.
Increase your fluid intake, especially water, to ensure your body remains well-hydrated.
Proper hydration helps your skin heal faster and maintain its elasticity.
Aloe vera
Aloe vera is renowned for its natural anti-inflammatory and healing properties.
Apply pure aloe vera gel to the affected areas to provide relief, soothe the skin, and aid in healing.
Moisturise
Sunburnt skin tends to become dry, so it's important to moisturise regularly.
Use a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser to lock in moisture and prevent excessive peeling.
Opt for products that contain ingredients like chamomile or oatmeal, known for their calming effects on the skin.
Avoid further sun exposure
While recovering from sunburn, it’s important to protect your skin from additional sun exposure.
Stay indoors or in shaded areas, and if you need to go outside, wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing that covers the affected areas.
Avoid harsh products
Stay away from harsh skincare products, including exfoliants, retinoids, and fragrances, as they may aggravate the condition.
Stay cool and ventilated
To reduce discomfort, keep the environment cool and well-ventilated.
Use fans or air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature, and avoid warm or hot environments that may worsen the sunburn symptoms.
