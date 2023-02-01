How humectants maintain moisture in the skin and hair

Perhaps someone has told you that humectants are beneficial for your skin or hair, but why? A typical moisturising ingredient in lotions, shampoos and other cosmetics for your hair and skin is called a humectant. They are renowned for holding on to moisture while retaining the general characteristics of the substance in question.

There are some humectants that are better for your skin and hair than others, though. A product's recipe may contain additional compounds that have the potential to negate the positive effects of the humectant. How do humectants function? Humectants can be compared to water-attracting magnets. They draw moisture from the air into your skin’s top layer.

When used on your hair, humectants function similarly to each other. They aid in attracting and retaining more moisture in your hair. However, not all humectants function in the same way. Some of them immediately provide moisture to your skin and hair. To balance the moisture levels in your skin, some people first assist in removing dead skin cells. Additionally, not all humectants are appropriate for use on both skin and hair. Because of this, the humectants used in skin and hair care products are probably different. Here are some of the humectants that are most frequently used:

Acid alpha-hydroxy (AHAs) AHAs are substances that come from nature. They're frequently employed in skin-care regimens for older people. Dead skin cells can be removed with the use of AHAs. This makes it easier for your moisturiser to absorb into your skin. Acid salicylate

Technically speaking, salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid. The treatment of blackheads and whiteheads is a popular use. Excess oil and dead skin cells that might clog hair follicles and result in outbreaks are dried out by salicylic acid. Additionally, it may improve the effectiveness of your moisturiser's skin penetration. While some salicylic acids are produced synthetically, some are sourced from natural sources.

Glycerin A typical cosmetic component used in soaps, shampoos and conditioners is glycerin. It may also be found in a variety of skin-care products for washing and moisturising. The lipids found in plants or animals can be used to make glycerin. Acid hyaluronic

The majority of treatments for treating wrinkles contain hyaluronic acid. In order to lubricate dry skin, it is frequently coupled with vitamin C. Urea When skin is severely dry, urea is advised. However, because it might hurt, you shouldn’t apply it to skin that is damaged or cracked. Some urea formulations can be obtained with a prescription.

Additional humectants Panthenol, sodium lactate, and glycol are some more humectants that you could come across in an ingredient list. Where do occlusives fit in?

You could also come across occlusives when hunting for a product that contains humectants. These represent a different class of moisturising agent. Occlusives serve as a barrier to keep the moisture inside your hair while humectants can aid in drawing water into your hair. Oil is the main component of occlusives. Dimethicone, petroleum jelly, and bath oils are among examples. In particular, occlusives are beneficial for dry skin and hair. They might also aid in the management of eczema. In a specific personal care product, humectants and occlusives may be utilised together or independently. The main distinction is that occlusives are mainly found in products for excessively dry skin and hair because of their greasy nature.

What qualities should a product have? Your total skin and hair care requirements will determine the kind of humectant component you need. A salicylic acid-containing product can help remove dead skin cells to treat acne while keeping your skin moisturised if you have acne-prone skin. Dead skin cells can also be removed with AHAs. They benefit all types of skin. Consider including an occlusive substance into your regimen if you really need some moisture. Products that are thick or greasy typically include occlusives, as a general rule.

Alternatively, you can do two things at once by using a substance that is both an occlusive and a humectant. Preservatives and scents are among the supplementary chemicals found in many moisturising creams. However, some skin disorders may get worse as a result of these components. If you have eczema, rosacea, or sensitive skin, you should opt for a product without scent and preservatives. Additionally, these additional components may cause your skin and hair to become dry. Products that include humectants can help your skin and hair retain moisture. By using the following advice, you may help your skin and hair retain moisture better: