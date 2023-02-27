How to get the viral TikTok mermaid skin make-up look

Since Kim Kardashian stepped on to the Met Gala red carpet looking like she just walked out of the ocean, we haven’t gotten enough of the wet look make-up look.
From wet-look hair to extra dewy, glazed doughnut make-up looks, the water-drenched look seems to be here to stay.
The latest aquatic make-up trend that has already gone viral on social media is the mermaid skin look.
You might be thinking scales but it’s more like a dewy Ariel from “My Little Mermaid” but with a hint of 80s shimmer in pale blue and soft lilac hues.
The Mermaid Skin trend is all about making skin look like it is shimmering. Here’s how to get the look.
Start with dewy skin
Use a hydrating moisturiser to keep your skin supple and refreshed.
Start by cleansing the skin and then gently exfoliating to remove dry skin cells and give the skin a radiant appearance.
Before applying any make-up, prime your skin with a radiance-boosting primer.
Look out for skincare products with ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera to lock in the moisture. When selecting a foundation opt for a liquid lightweight foundation.
Never too much highlighter
Apply a liquid highlighter in a shade of your choice to the high points of your face, like your cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow.
Here you can use highlighter in shades of light blue, soft green, lilac or silver.
Shimmer and shine
Use a glittery eyeshadow or loose glitter to accent your eyes, cheekbones, and collarbone. Make sure to use a fixative spray to keep the glitter in place.
Glossy lips
Finish off with a clear lip gloss or a shimmery lip colour to give your lips that wet-look sheen.