How to get the viral TikTok mermaid skin make-up look

Since Kim Kardashian stepped on to the Met Gala red carpet looking like she just walked out of the ocean, we haven’t gotten enough of the wet look make-up look. From wet-look hair to extra dewy, glazed doughnut make-up looks, the water-drenched look seems to be here to stay.

The latest aquatic make-up trend that has already gone viral on social media is the mermaid skin look. You might be thinking scales but it’s more like a dewy Ariel from “My Little Mermaid” but with a hint of 80s shimmer in pale blue and soft lilac hues. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Li (@valentina1121li) The Mermaid Skin trend is all about making skin look like it is shimmering. Here’s how to get the look.

Start with dewy skin Use a hydrating moisturiser to keep your skin supple and refreshed. Start by cleansing the skin and then gently exfoliating to remove dry skin cells and give the skin a radiant appearance.

Before applying any make-up, prime your skin with a radiance-boosting primer. Look out for skincare products with ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera to lock in the moisture. When selecting a foundation opt for a liquid lightweight foundation. Never too much highlighter

Apply a liquid highlighter in a shade of your choice to the high points of your face, like your cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow. Here you can use highlighter in shades of light blue, soft green, lilac or silver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle De Vries (@isabelle.de.vries) Shimmer and shine