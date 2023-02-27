Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, February 27, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

How to get the viral TikTok mermaid skin make-up look

The mermaid look has gone viral. Picture: TikTok

The mermaid look has gone viral. Picture: TikTok

Published 1h ago

Share

Since Kim Kardashian stepped on to the Met Gala red carpet looking like she just walked out of the ocean, we haven’t gotten enough of the wet look make-up look.

From wet-look hair to extra dewy, glazed doughnut make-up looks, the water-drenched look seems to be here to stay.

Story continues below Advertisement

The latest aquatic make-up trend that has already gone viral on social media is the mermaid skin look.

You might be thinking scales but it’s more like a dewy Ariel from “My Little Mermaid” but with a hint of 80s shimmer in pale blue and soft lilac hues.

The Mermaid Skin trend is all about making skin look like it is shimmering. Here’s how to get the look.

More on this

Start with dewy skin

Use a hydrating moisturiser to keep your skin supple and refreshed.

Start by cleansing the skin and then gently exfoliating to remove dry skin cells and give the skin a radiant appearance.

Story continues below Advertisement

Before applying any make-up, prime your skin with a radiance-boosting primer.

Look out for skincare products with ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera to lock in the moisture. When selecting a foundation opt for a liquid lightweight foundation.

Never too much highlighter

Story continues below Advertisement

Apply a liquid highlighter in a shade of your choice to the high points of your face, like your cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow.

Here you can use highlighter in shades of light blue, soft green, lilac or silver.

Shimmer and shine

Use a glittery eyeshadow or loose glitter to accent your eyes, cheekbones, and collarbone. Make sure to use a fixative spray to keep the glitter in place.

Glossy lips

Finish off with a clear lip gloss or a shimmery lip colour to give your lips that wet-look sheen.

Related Topics:

TikTokKardashiansViralSkin CareGrooming TipsGen Z

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido