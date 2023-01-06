Top 3 make-up trends to look out for in 2023

From glazed doughnut skin to bleached brows, we say a number of 2022 defining make-up looks pop up all over TikTok and Instagram. While we’ve only just had a glimpse of 2023, last year the Spring 2023 fashion shows offered us a look into what to expect on the beauty front this year.

Here are our top three make-up trends to look out for in 2023. No make-up is the new make-up If ever there was a time to perfect your skincare routine, now would be it. During the Spring 2023 shows designers like Brandon Maxwell and Proenza Schouler sent their models down the runway with no make-up, focusing only on fresh skin. This year it’s all about bare skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler) Barely-there brows Last year the bleached brows trend took over the runway and everyone from celebs to influencers were rocking the look. This year we will see the return of the skinny, barely-there, Y2K brows. A look that’s certainly not for the faint-hearted. Shaving off brows and pencilling them back in, a look we all prayed was left behind in the noughties, is not for everyone. Singer Doja Cat has already embraced the look though. Scroll through her Instagram feed for inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) More is more eyeliner Beauty fundies are becoming more and more innovative with eyeliner application. We love that dramatic feline flicks are here to stay. This year we’ll see more of the TikTok siren eye trend where liner starts from the inner corners of the eye and extended upward and outward finishing with unexpected details. With the return of romantic goth, we will see liner applied all around the eye. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)