It’s time for a change. Top five perfumes you should try this autumn

As we move from summer into autumn, we make changes to our wardrobe and skincare routine, but have you thought about changing your perfume? We asked is it necessary to change your perfume?

“Yes, it is,” says Yumnaa Waja, general manager L’Oreal Luxe. “In spring/summer, I suggest using something fresh, energising and floral. In winter, heavier, spicy warm scents are better suited. The skin is dehydrated, so scents don’t last as long; that’s why heavier juices make sense,” adds Waja. When it comes to changing your fragrances, she says that in autumn/winter, woody and spicy notes last longer. Introducing ingredients like amber, patchouli, pink pepper, sandalwood, and saffron notes is sensual, warm and long-lasting.

“Floriental fragrances are well suited for ladies and Oud fragrances for men. They are longest lasting, intense at the beginning but dry down and last all day,” says Waja. Here are our top five perfumes for autumn. Libre Eau De Parfum Intense

The signature notes of lavender essence from France and the orange blossom from Morocco are combined with a blazing orchid accord, pushing the perfume to its extreme for a long-lasting and unique twist on a floral fragrance. Libre Eau De Parfum Intense. Picture: Supplied Maison Lancôme Oud Bouquet An assemblage of a triptych of delicious woods with honey rose signature. A trio of woods selected from three continents: Oud wood aged for twenty years, the leathery scent of cedarwood and exquisite facets of patchouli.

Maison Lancôme Oud Bouquet. Picture: Supplied La Vie Este Belle With notes of intoxicating patchouli, Iris spring flowers, delicious spun sugar, and sensual, warm vanilla, this complex and modern fragrance evokes joyous femininity. La Vie Este Belle. Picture: Supplied White Tea Eau De Parfum

A crisp and vibrant floral with a lingering warmth that takes you to a moment of blissful escape. The top notes are Italian mandarin, Sea Breeze Accord and clary sage. The heart notes are white tea accord, upcycled rose water, and Jasmine petals and the base notes are Tonka bean absolute, a trio of musks and amber wood. White Tea Eau De Parfum. Picture: Supplied Sì Passione Éclat De Parfum Top notes of bergamot with this fresh, juicy, citrus scent. The fragrance’s heart is two captivating rose notes, which evoke two different yet, complementary aspects of femininity. The base is composed of white musk, which imparts a clean, soft and sensual quality.