Talent is not something that you discover when you’re older. The signs are always there, and it’s beautiful to see parents nurturing their children’s talent from an early age. At only 7, Krista Williams already has a successful modelling career. The little girl from Brackenfell, in the Western Cape, has been crowned Miss Petite South Africa.

Not only that, but Williams also scooped several awards, including Best in Interview, Best Ramp Model, Best Dressed in Interview, Best Dressed in Evening Wear, Most Photogenic, Overall Face of South Africa winner, Overall Junior Charity Award winner, and Public Choice Award winner – all in one evening. “I won the Miss Petite South Africa 2023 as well as the Miss Petite Universe South Africa 2023 titles. It entailed doing an interview with a panel of judges, doing ramp walks wearing evening wear and casual wear. Each ramp walk is a different routine. Although optional, I enjoyed doing various charity and community outreach initiatives,” said Williams. Krista Williams. She added: “Particularly doing beach clean-ups, baking cupcakes with my mom for kids with cancer, supporting the Cansa Shavathon by having my hair coloured, making sandwiches and handing them out to the less fortunate, visiting a baby home and playing with the babies and donating gifts of clothing and toys to them, recycling cans for collect-a-can, visiting an animal shelter – spending time with the neglected and abandoned animals and donating food and cleaning materials. I will certainly continue trying to make a difference where possible.”

The child star with more than eight titles to her name started modelling at the age of four. Of course, she couldn’t have done it without the support of her family and coach. “As the title winner, I look forward to what the future might hold. I am hopeful that it will provide me with opportunities to continue to make a difference in my community and participate in modelling events, photoshoots, and fashion shows.” With that confidence and such a positive attitude, Williams will go far in life. She could be Miss Universe one day.