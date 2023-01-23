Look: Ndavi Nokeri's casual outfits for Miss Universe

Recently, we saw Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri, participate in the 71st Miss Universe competition in New Orleans, US. The 23-year-old was competing against more than 80 women from all over the world. Although she didn’t win, she made it to the top 16 finalists.

Throughout her Miss Universe journey, she served the hottest looks. Some of our favourites: The green suit

On day four of Miss Universe, the Tzaneen beauty rocked a bold pattern green suit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndavi Nokeri (@ndavi.nokerii) The golden girl During her first few days in New Orleans, Nokeri wore a short gold bubble dress by Sherif Tailor, making her look like the golden girl she is.

For casual, she rocked nude cargo pants and a matching corset, completing the look with a nude trench coat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ndavi Nokeri (@ndavi.nokerii) All her Miss Universe outfits were paired with Steve Madden shoes. Nokeri will continue her Miss SA duties, focusing on her Ed-Unite campaign. Ed-Unite is an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between disadvantaged and advantaged schools in South Africa.