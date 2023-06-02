Mathebe Molise launches digital shopping platform for all beauty lovers

Every woman wants to look and feel beautiful. That is why in recent years we’ve seen the rise of beauty brands. People like Mathebe Molise, a qualified chartered accountant, left the corporate world to join the world of beauty because, although there are thousands of beauty brands out there, there is still something unique to offer within that industry.

Founder of Pastry Skincare, Mosile launched Beauty on TApp, a groundbreaking digital platform that is revolutionising the beauty industry in South Africa. She was inspired by how people had to rely on digital stores for their needs during Covid. “The pandemic encouraged people to start relying on e-commerce to shop their essentials and Beauty on TApp was well positioned as we had a range of products people were looking for, complemented by outstanding customer service and efficiency,” says Molise.