NYE make-up ideas: You don’t have to be a pro to create these 3 easy make-up looks

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and most of us are looking forward to a fabulous night to remember to ring in the new year. To start 2023 with a bang!

Story continues below Advertisement

By now, most party-goers already have plans in place. But is your outfit sorted yet? Do you know what you’re going to do with your hair? What about your make-up?

Picking a great outfit and doing one’s hair is fairly simple, but getting the perfect make-up look isn’t that easy for some of us. If, like me, you’re no professional make-up artist and just about get the basics right, here are a few make-up ideas that even you, and I, will be able to recreate on the night. Classic bold red lip

Story continues below Advertisement

If you’ve never worn red lipstick before, then NYE is the night to try it. It’s literally all you need to lift even the most basic look. Whether it’s a bright matte lipstick or a shimmery red gloss, you’d be amazed how it can so easily transform a look. Classic red lipstick is always a winner. Picture: Pexels Never too much glitter What better time to go crazy with glitter than on New Year's Eve? Gold or silver glitter is always a safe choice. Apply your choice of glitter on the whole of the eyelid for maximum effect. First, apply concealer to your lids which will help keep the glitter in place. If you really want to go all out, you can even add bold lipstick to amp up the look.

Story continues below Advertisement