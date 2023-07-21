Pamper yourself this weekend without spending a cent

When was the last time you pampered yourself? As busy women, we don’t make enough time to take care of ourselves.

Self-care plays a big part in maintaining a healthy state of mind. We all dream of escaping for a day and just being pampered but these days, not everyone can afford expensive spa treatments. However nothing stops you from treating yourself in the comfort of your own home.

Here are ways to pamper yourself without spending a cent. Create a relaxing atmosphere Dim the lights, light scented candles, and play soothing music to set a tranquil ambience. By creating a peaceful atmosphere, you can instantly unwind and prepare for a pampering session.

If you have little ones, get dad to take them out for the day. Better yet, let granny and grandpa look after them for a few hours. Soothing luxury baths This is one of my personal favourite ways to unwind and pamper myself.

Draw a hot bath and add some Epsom salt, essential oils or your favourite bubble bath for a spa-like touch. Play soft music, light some candles, and let the stresses of the day melt away. Enjoy a relaxing bath. Picture: Pexels Monstera

Do a bit of meditation or mindfulness Find a peaceful spot at home, sit comfortably, and focus on your breathing. You can do this while you’re enjoying your luxury bath as well. Allow yourself to let go of any negative thoughts and bring your attention to the present moment.

Take time to be present. Picture: Pexels Ivan Samkov DIY facials

Simply check what you can find in your kitchen to create your own facial masks. Ingredients like honey, yoghurt, avocado, or oatmeal are great for moisturising, exfoliating, and rejuvenating your skin. DIY facials won’t cost you a thing. Picture: Pexels Anete Lusina

DIY manicure and pedicure If you know how to paint your own nails why would you spend a fortune on a mani or pedi? Start by soaking your feet and hands in warm soapy water. Then, gently push back cuticles, shape your nails, and apply your favourite nail polish colour. It’s as simple as that.