Ready to make a change? Miss SA 2023 entries are open

Have you been dreaming of becoming the next Miss South Africa like Zozibini Tunzi, Shudufhadzo Musida, Lalela Mswane and Ndavi Nokeri, who have rocked the crown? This could be your chance to make your dreams come true because the Miss South Africa organisation has opened entries for the next beauty queen.

If you have what it takes, what are you waiting for? Enter now to stand a chance to be Mzansi’s next big thing. Reigning Miss SA Nokeri shared her words of wisdom with those who wish the be on the list of phenomenal women who wore the Miss SA title with pride. “Know your why, why you want to enter. What you want to do with the platform, who do you want to impact, because I think during your journey, this will honestly motivate you to keep going. Know yourself.

“Everything you do needs to flow from knowing who you are because you need to be consistent in all that you do. You need to show up confidently and fully authentically in who you are, every day. Don’t let the fear stop you from chasing your dream.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa organisation, says this year they’ve added some exciting elements to the competition. “While we are ensuring the Miss South Africa campaign loses none of the attributes fans and followers have come to love, we’ve also challenged ourselves to think bigger and better to make certain the Miss South Africa competition grows and evolves and retains relevance and interest in an ever-changing world. I like to think of it as ‘pageantry revolutionised’.”