Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty pledges to provide assistance to Palestinian children affected by Israel-Hamas conflict

In a strong show of support, the renowned cosmetics line established by Selena Gomez, has pledged to provide assistance to Palestinian children affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict. Expressing utmost distress over the situation, Rare Beauty took to Instagram to denounce all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, emphasising the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

The statement read: "We are devastated by the images and reports coming from the Middle East. Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes millions of civilians have been displaced left without access to food, water, medicine, or basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

Rare Beauty has taken action by initiating donations to various renowned organisations operating on the ground. The post explained: "Rare Beauty will be making donations to the International Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies - Magen David Adom, Palestinian Red Crescent Society - who are providing urgent care on the ground. We will also be donating to Unicef to help get urgent medical relief and resources to the children of Gaza." The decision to contribute aid came amidst a storm of social media controversy surrounding Gomez, as fans criticized her initial silence regarding the ongoing conflict.

On October 30, almost a month since the Hamas attack on Israel, Gomez responded to the criticism, vehemently denouncing hatred towards any group.